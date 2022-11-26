Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3693
Sunset Giraffe
For my get pushed challenge from Laura
@la_photographic
- how about silhouettes?
For the 52 week challenge - Background
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4969
photos
192
followers
105
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
Latest from all albums
3687
3688
1276
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
26th November 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
giraffe
,
sculpture
,
salza_gp
,
salza_52wc-2022
,
52wc-2022-w47
,
get-pushed-538
Sally Ings
ace
@la_photographic
my response to your challenge
November 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
November 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close