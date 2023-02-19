Sign up
Photo 3732
Out strolling
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5018
photos
189
followers
105
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
19th February 2023 7:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
mountain
,
dogs
,
landscape
,
pixie
,
bw
,
mia
,
border collie
,
skye
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
pekingese
,
peke
,
mixed breed
,
saronsberg
,
for2023
,
feb23words
,
salza_for2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely shadows
February 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light, love how the eye gets drawn to that beautiful mountain.
February 20th, 2023
