Photo 3734
Aloe
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
5
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5021
photos
190
followers
105
following
1023% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
20th February 2023 5:18pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
garden
,
aloe
,
bw
,
for2023
,
feb23words
,
salza_for2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic light
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely textures and light.
February 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely textures
February 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely.
February 21st, 2023
