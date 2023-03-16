Previous
Next
Green Pencil by salza
Photo 3759

Green Pencil

16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1029% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
V artistic, love the curls
March 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cool!
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect curl of shaving.
March 16th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cool idea for a photo. I love the shaved spiral with such a nice clear border of green.
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise