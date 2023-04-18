Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3792
I see you....
Jax was lying on his side watching me. I did try rotating the picture but it looked very wrong.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5096
photos
187
followers
106
following
1038% complete
View this month »
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
Latest from all albums
3786
1304
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
10th April 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
eye
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
30-shots2023
,
salza_30-shots2023
JackieR
ace
I see you in his eye!!
April 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
neat
April 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great closeup.
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close