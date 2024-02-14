Previous
Red by salza
Red

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Anne ace
Fabulous pop of red Sally
February 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great flash of red!
February 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that pops!
February 14th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
I love this. It almost looks like a miniature for a toy farm.
February 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice pop of red.
February 14th, 2024  
