59 / 365
20220620_163353-01
I've never seen such a rusty old car, this one was in Beaumaris
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Samantha Lanigan
@samantha_l
I'm very new to photography although I have been trying on my own for a little while. I recently had a little lesson on...
