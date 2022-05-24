Previous
Copland Street
Copland Street

Edward spent all day yesterday working on this little bit of wall. Filling in cracks in the mortar, building a wooden frame to hang the plasterboard on, straightening out the wonkiness of the wall and finally attaching the plasterboard.
