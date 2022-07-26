Previous
Next
Copland Street by samcat
289 / 365

Copland Street

We've stained and varnished the ceiling in the living room so it's more in keeping with the beams.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Sam Palmer

@samcat
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise