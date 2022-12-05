Previous
Next
Severn View Club, Caldicot by samcat
Photo 423

Severn View Club, Caldicot

Performing early Elvis songs.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Sam Palmer

@samcat
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise