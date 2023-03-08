Sign up
Photo 516
An exhibit at the Kelvingrove
Rare snail shells from Cuba. I love the brilliant colours.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
1
Sam Palmer
@samcat
516
photos
2
followers
1
following
141% complete
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
Elisa Smith
ace
Fantastic, that they are the actual colours and patterns is unreal. Makes you wonder if they had any natural predators or the were the epitome of defiant mollusks.
March 9th, 2023
