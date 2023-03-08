Previous
An exhibit at the Kelvingrove by samcat
Photo 516

An exhibit at the Kelvingrove

Rare snail shells from Cuba. I love the brilliant colours.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
Elisa Smith ace
Fantastic, that they are the actual colours and patterns is unreal. Makes you wonder if they had any natural predators or the were the epitome of defiant mollusks.
March 9th, 2023  
