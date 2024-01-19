Previous
Next
Beattie the Golden hedgehog by samcat
Photo 833

Beattie the Golden hedgehog

Dalbeattie has a hedgehog in the centre of its town crest and there are golden hedgehogs dotted about Dalbeattie and the Town Wood.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise