Previous
Next
UK's widest tree by samcat
Photo 1034

UK's widest tree

350 year old silver fir at Ardkinglas Gardens, Argyll and Bute.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise