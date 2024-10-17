Previous
Sunflower by samcat
Sunflower

Not only did this sunflower self seed in a pot of geraniums, it has only just come into flower in the middle of October in autumn.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
