Previous
Next
Hands by samcat
Photo 1121

Hands

Slightly disturbing hands that appeared to be discarded near the compost bins at the back of the graveyard at St Luke's Church, Lowton.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise