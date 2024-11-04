Previous
Ignatius Hindley, St Luke's, Lowton by samcat
Ignatius Hindley, St Luke's, Lowton

I love everything about this headstone. The shape of it, the font, the wear and colours on the stone and most of all, the owner's name.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Sam Palmer

@samcat
