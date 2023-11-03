Previous
Somewhere... by samraw
Somewhere...

Saw two double rainbows today, this one on my way home from work. Feel like it must be really good luck.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire.
