Forest Fungus by samraw
Forest Fungus

Wet knees and soggy elbows, but I'm quite happy with the contrast between the large scale and small scale elements of my woodland scene.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Sam Raw

@samraw
I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire. I have been interested in photography for about 20 years now, but I'm definitely an enthusiastic...
Corinne C ace
Great clarity and composition. Delightful little subjects!
November 5th, 2023  
