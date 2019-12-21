Sign up
Photo 765
Whoo-ville Tree
I was so amused to see these at the grocery store that I had to buy one. The tree branch snowman was made by a friend.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Views
365
NIKON D5300
21st December 2019 11:36pm
Tags
tree
,
snowman
,
whoo-ville tree
