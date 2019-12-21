Previous
Next
Whoo-ville Tree by sandlily
Photo 765

Whoo-ville Tree

I was so amused to see these at the grocery store that I had to buy one. The tree branch snowman was made by a friend.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise