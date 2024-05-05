Sign up
Photo 2273
5 5 Women of Faith
The woman in purple-blue was one of the co-founders of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona. This Spring Tea has been going on for several years and is designed to bring women from all faiths together to get to know each other better.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
tea
,
women
