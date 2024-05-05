Previous
5 5 Women of Faith by sandlily
Photo 2273

5 5 Women of Faith

The woman in purple-blue was one of the co-founders of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona. This Spring Tea has been going on for several years and is designed to bring women from all faiths together to get to know each other better.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise