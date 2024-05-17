Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
5 17 Side view of Orchids
My sister went to an Orchid growers meeting with a friend and won this in a raffle.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
17th May 2024 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchid
,
moth orchid
