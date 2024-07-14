Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
7 14 In Arches National Park
to the right 3 Gossips, Sheep Rock, Tower of Babel and a bit of the Organ.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
1
1
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
14th July 2024 11:59am
Tags
rocks
,
clouds
,
arches np
