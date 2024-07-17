Sign up
341 / 365
7 17 Cache La Poudre River and daisies
This was taken at Mountain Park in the Poudre Canyon.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
HigglyPiggly
NIKON D5300
17th July 2024 11:45am
Tags
trees
,
river
,
daisies
,
bushes
