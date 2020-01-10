Previous
Hen no chicks by sandlily
Photo 785

Hen no chicks

Decided at the last moment to go to the movie so made do with this plant outside my front door.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hope the movie was good - I am rather partial to succulents
January 11th, 2020  
