Photo 785
Hen no chicks
Decided at the last moment to go to the movie so made do with this plant outside my front door.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
Tags
plant
,
hens and chicks
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hope the movie was good - I am rather partial to succulents
January 11th, 2020
