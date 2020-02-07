Previous
Next
Fresh snow by sandlily
Photo 813

Fresh snow

February is making up for the lack of snow in January. It snowed this morning with a break at midday when I took this photo. Then began again about an hour later.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I've never seen snow, so images of places where it falls always intrigue me :)
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise