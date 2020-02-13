Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 819
Sunset at Airport Mesa
We drove up to Airport Mesa for the sunset, but missed it as we were walking on the trail to the Vortex. Nevertheless, I took some shadowed shots of the rocks and Sedona.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
819
photos
16
followers
19
following
224% complete
View this month »
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
13th February 2020 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sedona
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close