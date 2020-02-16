Sign up
Photo 822
Leaving the Chapel of the Holy Cross.
As I was walking down the ramp from the Chapel I noticed the sage(?) growing out of the rocks and took it with the monument rocks behind.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
rocks
,
plants
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful landscape
February 17th, 2020
