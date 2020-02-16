Previous
Next
Leaving the Chapel of the Holy Cross. by sandlily
Photo 822

Leaving the Chapel of the Holy Cross.

As I was walking down the ramp from the Chapel I noticed the sage(?) growing out of the rocks and took it with the monument rocks behind.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
Beautiful landscape
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise