Previous
Next
Utility art by sandlily
Photo 835

Utility art

This was on one of the electrical boxes near my home. It seemed like a bright spot on a cloudy afternoon.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise