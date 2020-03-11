Previous
Next
Crocus on leaves by sandlily
Photo 846

Crocus on leaves

I was hoping to find more life at the Xeriscape Trial garden, but this was the only blooms available. Green shoots were reaching through the leaves, but nothing else.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise