Photo 846
Crocus on leaves
I was hoping to find more life at the Xeriscape Trial garden, but this was the only blooms available. Green shoots were reaching through the leaves, but nothing else.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
crocus
