4 30 My sisters Birthday Roses by sandlily
Photo 2268

4 30 My sisters Birthday Roses

A little too much heat and these roses are drooping even after some fresh water and ice. Beautiful anyway.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
621% complete

Photo Details

