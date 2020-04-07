Previous
Next
Mallards on the River by sandlily
Photo 873

Mallards on the River

I saw the pelicans have come back this morning on a lake I can't park near, so tried Prospect Ponds where they often land, no joy. Had to resort to the Mallards.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise