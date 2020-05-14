Previous
Lilac blooms by sandlily
Lilac blooms

Rain this morning and intermittently through the day. So took this when the sun was out.
14th May 2020

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
