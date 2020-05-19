Previous
My Purple Iris by sandlily
My Purple Iris

My first Iris bloomed today. I guess the rain we have had lately had encouraged it.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
What a gorgeous purple
May 20th, 2020  
