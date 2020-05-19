Sign up
Photo 915
My Purple Iris
My first Iris bloomed today. I guess the rain we have had lately had encouraged it.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
365
NIKON D5300
19th May 2020 3:21pm
flower
iris
Milanie
ace
What a gorgeous purple
May 20th, 2020
