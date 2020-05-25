Sign up
Photo 921
Bee mine
After the rain the day before an abundance of poppies popped.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
25th May 2020 12:22pm
flower
bee
poppy
ornamental poppy
