Previous
Next
East and West by sandlily
Photo 1172

East and West

I went out to Riverbend Ponds hoping to get a sunny picture before the front moved in. The first photo is facing East and the 2nd on the other side of the bridge facing West. This was the best I could accomplish.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise