Photo 1172
East and West
I went out to Riverbend Ponds hoping to get a sunny picture before the front moved in. The first photo is facing East and the 2nd on the other side of the bridge facing West. This was the best I could accomplish.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th February 2021 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
ice
,
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
