Photo 755
11 11 Pink to white rose
Our rose garden is recovering from lack of water and high heat.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
11th November 2024 4:52pm
Tags
flower
,
rose
