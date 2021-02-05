Previous
Next
Little Free Library next to the Public Library by sandlily
Photo 1174

Little Free Library next to the Public Library

I was amused to see this Little Free Library in Library Park in full view of the Old Town Library.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Overkill for location?? Fun find
February 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise