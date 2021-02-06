Sign up
Photo 1175
Hellebores budding
After the post of someone else’s hellebores I decided to stop by the CSU gardens to check if theirs were getting ready to bloom.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
buds
,
hellebores
Milanie
ace
I've never noticed them at this stage - how pretty. Wish mine would start showing some more signs of life. Like your dof
February 7th, 2021
