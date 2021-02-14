Previous
Valentine by sandlily
Valentine

Since it was another really cold day, I stayed in, knitted, watched movies and colored. So this is my attempt at coloring.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
bkb in the city
Very nice
February 15th, 2021  
