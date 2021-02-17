Previous
Snowy Trees in the Park by sandlily
Snowy Trees in the Park

I don't know what kind of trees these are, but I have been wanting to get the one in the foreground for a while. There are just too many trees in the park for it to stand out by itself.
Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
