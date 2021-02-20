Sign up
Photo 1189
Hellebore after the subzero and snow
This was one of several buds that are still ready to bloom after our cold snap.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
20th February 2021 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
bud
,
hellebore
