Previous
Next
Monsoonal moisture and ash by sandlily
Photo 1352

Monsoonal moisture and ash

Stormy day has brought moisture from the Gulf combined with the ash blowing in from the West.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise