Photo 1353
Neighbor's cucumber
My neighbor's cucumber plants are indiscriminate about which side of the fence they should grow.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
fence
,
cucumber
,
sunflowers
