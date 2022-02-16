Previous
Snows return by sandlily
Photo 1547

Finally my driveway was clear of snow and today we started all over again. Actually we are only supposed to get an inch of snow, so it will be easy to clear.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
