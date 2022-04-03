Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1593
Daffodil Trio
A row of these in the neighborhood.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
1
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1593
photos
30
followers
30
following
436% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
3rd April 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
Milanie
ace
Don't they always perk up a neighborhood? Pretty shot.
April 4th, 2022
