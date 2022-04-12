Previous
Found a Narcissus today. by sandlily
Photo 1602

Found a Narcissus today.

I have been looking for a Narcissus and found one at the Backporch Cafe patio. Yeah!
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
438% complete

SwChappell ace
Amazing closeup, great job
April 13th, 2022  
