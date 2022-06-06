Previous
Columbine by sandlily
Columbine

After a torrential rain this afternoon I wasn't sure there would be any flowers in any shape for a photo.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
