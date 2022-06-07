Previous
Dahlia by sandlily
Dahlia

So happy the trial gardens are filling up with flowers blooming.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
