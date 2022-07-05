Previous
Next
Bear's-breeches by sandlily
Photo 1686

Bear's-breeches

Fascinating name for this tall flowering plant in the CSU Perennial Garden at the Center for Performing Arts.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise