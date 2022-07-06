Sign up
Photo 1687
Mexican Hat
Prairie Cone flower. Flowering at our church.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
11
1
1
Flowers
NIKON D5300
6th July 2022 11:50am
coneflower
,
mexican hat flower
,
prairie cone flower
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice
July 8th, 2022
